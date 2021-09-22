Skip to main content
Photos: Hundreds of runners welcome the Darien Road Race back

staff reports
1.5-mile Fun Run top finishers Isabella Lonergan, Libby Meyer, Eric Ciocca, Liam Kelly and Sadie Stafford.
DARIEN — Nearly 300 participants representing towns from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York gathered at Pear Tree Point in Darien on Sunday morning for the 41st Darien Road Race.

The 1.5-mile fun run and five-mile race, presented by Mirador, raised money to benefit The Community Fund of Darien’s nonprofit partners who provide social services, programs and initiatives to youth in Darien, Norwalk, and Stamford.

Patrick Dooley, of Stamford, was the first person to cross the five-mile finish line with a time of 26:47. Darien’s Kerri McNicholas was the first woman to finish the five-mile race with a time of 34:41.

The winners of the 1.5-mile fun run were Darien’s Liam Kelly, 11, with a time of 10:41 and Eric Ciocca of Northampton, Mass., age 43, with a time of 10:42.

For complete Darien Road Race 2021 results, click www.athlinks.com/event/20469/results/Event/979557/Course/2097959/Division/1758472/Results.

There were also non-running attractions, including music throughout the event from DJ Eric Shoji, a silent auction, and activities such as face painting, cornhole and temporary tattoos at sponsor tables under “The Finish Line” tent.