Photos: Hundreds of runners welcome the Darien Road Race back

DARIEN — Nearly 300 participants representing towns from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York gathered at Pear Tree Point in Darien on Sunday morning for the 41st Darien Road Race.

The 1.5-mile fun run and five-mile race, presented by Mirador, raised money to benefit The Community Fund of Darien’s nonprofit partners who provide social services, programs and initiatives to youth in Darien, Norwalk, and Stamford.