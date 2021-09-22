Photos: Hundreds of runners welcome the Darien Road Race back staff reports Sep. 22, 2021
1 of29
1.5-mile Fun Run top finishers Isabella Lonergan, Libby Meyer, Eric Ciocca, Liam Kelly and Sadie Stafford.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of29
Patrick Dooley, of Stamford, was the first person to cross the five-mile finish line with a time of 26:47
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29
Kerri McNicholas was the first woman to finish the five-mile race with a time of 34:41.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of29
Runners were led in some warmup exercises before the race started.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29
Different tables were set up at the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of29
Different organizations had tables set up at the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29
Different organizations had tables set up at the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of29
The Englebrecht family poses at the Darien Road Race.
FALLON / Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29
The winners of the 1.5-mile fun run were Darien’s Liam Kelly, 11, with a time of 10:41 and Eric Ciocca of Northampton, Mass., age 43, with a time of 10:42.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of29
The fun run gets started at the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29
Runners participate in the 41st Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
17 of29
Runners participate in the 41st Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29
Runners participate in the 41st Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
20 of29
The Darien Road Race included other activities, including face painting.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29
A participant in the Darien Road Race admires the medal.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
23 of29
The Paolazzi family participates in the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29
Volunteers help out at the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
26 of29
Members from Mirador, a new partner with the Community Fund of Darien, participated in the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29
Members from Mirador, a new partner with the Community Fund of Darien, participated in the Darien Road Race.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
29 of29
DARIEN — Nearly 300 participants representing towns from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York gathered at Pear Tree Point in Darien on Sunday morning for the 41st Darien Road Race.
The 1.5-mile fun run and five-mile race, presented by Mirador, raised money to benefit The Community Fund of Darien’s nonprofit partners who provide social services, programs and initiatives to youth in Darien, Norwalk, and Stamford.