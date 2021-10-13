Photos: Darien hosts second annual Rocktoberfest
The Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation hosted the second annual ROCKtoberfest at Highland Farm in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 2, to benefit the DAC and Parks and Rec.
Dina Fahey hangs out with her dogs at the second annual Rocktoberfest on Oct. 2, 2021 in Darien.
More than 1,200 people recently came out for the second annual ROCKtoberfest at Highland Farm in Darien.
It was hosted by the Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation and featured live music, performances by DAC Company dancers and East Coast Contemporary Ballet, mural painting and chalk drawing with DAC Visual Arts instructors and magic with Steve Dane. Musical guests Shot Down, Waller and Doug Allen also performed and there were many food and craft vendors.