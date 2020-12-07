Photos: Darien fire departments escort Santa in parade

Folks wave to Santa during the Christmas car parade at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Darien's three fire departments held a holiday drive-thru for cars featuring fire trucks and an appearance by Santa Claus. Donations for Toys for Tots and Person-to -Person were also collected at the event.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Many holiday traditions have changed this year due to the COVID-19pandemic, but it’s also led to some new ones getting started.

Darien’s three fire volunteer departments, Noroton Heights, Noroton and Darien, held a drive-thru Santa parade on Sunday. Participants were encouraged to decorate their cars. Social distancing and safety precautions were required. Santa waved and greeted participants.

About 40 cars drove through the parade in about 30 minutes.

Attendees were also encouraged to bring donations for Toys for Tots and Person-to-Person.