DARIEN — The new Elizabeth Chilton Education Center was lined with small vases filled with spring flowers — including daffodils.

The Darien Garden Club holds monthly contests when members from town and surrounding communities identify the best of the bunch. This month, the members were judging daffodils and hellobores.

Daffodils come in different colors and types and are some of the earliest New England spring flowers. They have been celebrated by poets and immortalized by painters.

They are also unpopular with deer, a Connecticut garden menace.