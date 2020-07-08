Phoenix police: Woman wounded by officers' return gunfire

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman is expected survive after being wounded when officers returned fire after she fired a shot during a struggle, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday after officers went to a hotel in response to a 911 call from a person who reported seeing a woman firing a weapon, police said in a statement.

According to police, responding officers made contact with the woman and then tried to detain her after discovering she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and had drugs in her possession.

The woman fired a shot during a struggle and that officers returned fire, the police statement said.

The woman's identity wasn't released and nobody else was injured, police said.