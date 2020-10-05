https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Phoenix-police-Teen-boy-fatally-shot-at-15622761.php
Phoenix police: Teen boy fatally shot at apartment complex
PHOENIX (AP) — A teenager has been found fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said Monday.
They said the 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds around 12:15 a.m. and died at the scene.
The name of the teen wasn’t immediately released and police said they didn't have a suspect yet.
Police said they are looking for any witnesses to the fatal shooting and their investigation is ongoing.
