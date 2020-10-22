Phoenix police: Officer wounds man who fired at officers

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer shot and wounded a man who first fired a rifle at officers after a pursuit that ended when the man's car crashed, the Police Department said.

The incident began early Friday morning when a 911 caller reported gunfire in a car in which the man and the woman were arguing, a police statement said.

Police tried to stop the car when it left a parking lot but a pursuit began when the driver wouldn't pull over, police said.

The car collided with another vehicle in an intersection before leaving that location and crashing elsewhere, police said.

The shooting by the man and one officer occurred after the woman got out of the car and ran while yelling for help, police said.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition but neither the woman nor any officers were injured, police said.

No identities were released.