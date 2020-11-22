Phoenix police ID young woman fatally shot at illegal party

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot at an illegal party in an empty Phoenix warehouse.

They said Lalaina Baldison was one of five people shot early Saturday.

The shooter remains at large and authorities were talking to possible witnesses.

Police said the four surviving victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to their late 20s, but their names and ages haven’t been released.

Police said the group didn’t have permission to be in the building and the four survivors may face trespassing charges.

Officers responding to a report of a 5:30 a.m. shooting found only a wounded female in the warehouse and police say Baldison was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Four other people with gunshot wounds arrived at various medical facilities and police believed they also had been at the warehouse.