Phoenix man arrested in assault of family member

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested in the assault of an older female family member, according to Phoenix police.

They said the woman and a witness told responding officers that 19-year-old Dario Isreal Rodriguez grabbed the victim by the hair with both hands Saturday and shook her head violently before threatening her.

Court paperwork shows the victim is in poor health and cannot move around well on her own.

Police said Rodriguez was booked into jail on suspicion of assault, vulnerable adult abuse and domestic violence.

It was unclear Monday if Rodriguez has a lawyer yet for his case.