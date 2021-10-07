Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator's son JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 12:22 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Thursday she would run for president in next year’s elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The opposition leader Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party will endorse for the increasingly crowded race.
Written By
JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA