Philadelphia to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining Dec. 13, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting Jan. 3, city and public health department officials announced Monday.
Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole said the city has seen its COVID-19 infection rates double in the last few weeks and hospitalizations increase about 50%.