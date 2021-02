PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia is warning of a potential $450 million budget gap for the 2022 fiscal year and is asking residents to weigh in on spending priorities.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday cited the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn for what he called a “staggering” drop in tax revenues as well as new costs and higher costs for existing services. In a statement, he said “the picture for the coming budget is bleak."