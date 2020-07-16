Philadelphia delays plans to shut down homeless encampment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials have delayed plans to close an encampment of homeless people that sprang up last month.

The city had announced last week that the encampment near Benjamin Franklin Parkway would be shuttered on Friday. However, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday that negotiations with the group are ongoing, adding that he plans to meet next week with several camp representatives.

“A mutual resolution has always been our preferred outcome," Kenney said.

The city had called the planned closure an action “very much of last resort” that came about after encampment organizers refused the city’s offers to meet their demands, which officials said kept shifting. They also cited a lack of clarity about which organizers spoke for the group running the encampment.

Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — had criticized the closure order and had vowed not to leave Friday. The coalition said the encampment was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.

A coalition spokesman declined comment on the decision to delay the closure.

City officials said the delay affords additional time for outreach teams and service providers to engage those living at the encampment, with the ultimate goal of offering them housing and other social services.