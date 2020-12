STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of a stone marker at a Connecticut park that bears the name of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, citing the company's role in the opioid crisis.

The rectangular marker is set in the ground at Mill River Park in Stamford, home to Purdue Pharma's headquarters. Etched into the slab are “The Glade,” naming a section of the park, and “Gift of Purdue Pharma.”