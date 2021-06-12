Peru's Fujimori repeats election fraud claim, trusts no jail June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 6:27 p.m.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori on Saturday said she trusts she will not be sent back to prison after a judge reviews her freedom in a money laundering case and insisted that fraud was committed by her rival in a recent election she narrowly trails.
With all the votes tallied from last Sunday’s presidential runoff, the leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.2% support against 49.8% for the conservative Fujimori. But electoral authorities said they are scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven fraud claims and an official winner might not be announced for a week.