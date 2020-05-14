Person-to-Person to hold drive-thru food drive Saturday, needs donations more than ever

Person-to-Person is asking lower Fairfield County community to ensure the well-being of our neighbors during the pandemic by participating in P2P’s food drives.

During the months of March and April, P2P has seen a 50% increase in its food assistance program. Meeting the increased need, P2P has provided groceries for more than 280,000 meals to more than 4,500 families. However, P2P is faced with a lack of food available for families, in part due to the cancellation of the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out hunger food drive.

Instead of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, P2P will be holding its first drive-thru food drive in Darien on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Luke’s Church (1864 Post Road, Darien). Residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. P2P is asking that everyone wear a face mask when dropping off food.

“Stamp Out Hunger is historically P2P’s largest annual food drive, bringing in an average of 68,000 pounds of food, enough food for 55,000 meals for families in need,” said Nancy Coughlin, CEO of Person-to-Person. “This annual event typically helps stock P2P’s food pantries for the summer months, but today, the need is so great, the food and financial support we get will be used immediately.”

The most needed foods items include jelly, peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, canned chicken and tuna.

For those who are unable to participate in the Drive-Thru Food Drive, P2P is encouraging those in our community to participate in an online Virtual Food Drive by donating or signing up to start a fundraiser. One Darien resident, Bambi Riegel started an online fundraiser, raising more than $11,000 for P2P. She didn’t stop there. Bambi is a local photographer behind the camera at RT Picture Works. In early April, she joined the national movement, Front Steps Project, where photographers offer family portrait sessions at a safe distance in return for a donation to a local charity. Bambi asked clients to make a donation to P2P and other local nonprofits.

Funds donated to P2P’s Virtual Food Drive go directly to purchasing food. Information and instructions can be found on the P2P website at give.p2phelps.org/virtualfooddrive.

About Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to providing individuals and fa milies with assistance for basic needs to overcome daily challenges and access to resources to improve their lives. With a vision of educated, financially-stable, and hunger-free homes for all, programs include food and clothing assistance, emergency financial assistance, and Camperships and Scholarships. With locations in Darien and Norwalk, and a mobile food pantry in Stamford, the Person- to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. More information may be found on the web at www.p2phelps.org.