Author and speaker Kelly Corrigan will serve as Person-to-Person's Transforming Lives keynote speaker.

Person-to-Person will hold its annual Transforming Lives Luncheon, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 11:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich.

Author and speaker Kelly Corrigan will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Corrigan is the author of four New York Times bestsellers, including her most recent book, “Tell Me More,” which offers deeply personal, unfailingly honest, and often hilarious observations on love and connection. As the creative director for The Nantucket Project, Corrigan is involved in launching national conversations about the issues and topics that matter most. Recent appearances on the Today Show and in the New York Times have highlighted Corrigan’s ability to connect with audiences in a very intimate and empowering way.

Event chairmen Alison Kohlmeyer and Melissa McKeithen are overseeing the luncheon committee of more than 15 volunteers and P2P supporters.

Sponsors for the event include Barrett Bookstore, Baywater Properties, Bell Associates, Bloomingdale’s, Fairfield County Bank, First County Bank, Eileen B. Hanford of Halstead, Laurel Road Bank, M&T Bank, Refinitiv, Troy Insurance, Victoria de Toledo, Kim Dickinson, Doon Foster, Alison Kohlmeyer, Ceci Maher, Melissa McKeithen, Wendy Moore, Sara Lyden Schmidt, Elizabeth Thompson, Tracey Riccardi, and Kelly Wheeler. Moffly Media is the exclusive media sponsor for the event.

P2P Chief Executive Officer Nancy Coughlin, who took the helm of the organization in June of this year, says that proceeds from this event will fund the many vital services that P2P provides to over 25,000 individuals annually.

“From access to clothing, healthy food, and emergency funds to help keep people in their homes, to camperships and scholarships that form pathways to better futures - all are made possible with proceeds from this event. Attendees will enjoy what promises to be a fun and heartwarming event while also transforming the lives of those we serve,” shares Coughlin. By helping families in crisis, P2P provides a pathway out of poverty for people seeking long-term stability.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.p2phelps.org. For additional information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kelly Wheeler at kellywheeler@p2phelps.org.

About Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to providing individuals and families with assistance for basic needs to overcome daily challenges and access to resources to improve their lives. With a vision of educated, financially-stable, and hunger-free homes for all, programs include food and clothing assistance, emergency financial assistance, and Camperships and Scholarships. With locations in Darien and Norwalk, and a mobile food pantry in Stamford, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. More information may be found on the web at www.p2phelps.org