Person-to-Person receives Darien Foundation grant

Person-to-Person is pleased to announce The Darien Foundation has awarded it a $65,000 grant for a technology initiative to create and onboard a strategic foundational infrastructure to promote their expanding client services and to manage their extensive network of volunteers, including some 700 from Darien. The aim of this project is to optimize data and relationship management, supporting P2P’s commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring increased efficiencies in the ways they deliver on their mission.

P2P is a dynamic, community-supported agency that provides food, clothing and financial assistance through three sites in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford. In addition to meeting basic needs, P2P’s programs create pathways to stronger futures for thousands of low-income individuals and families in lower Fairfield County. Person-to-Person takes a three-fold approach to fighting poverty and providing educational support to improve opportunities and outcomes for youth and families through their emergency assistance, scholarship and campership programs. The agency served close to 25,000 people in 2019.

In addition to enabling P2P to expand their reach and their client services, this tech initiative will allow them to leverage their volunteer base more efficiently. “Person-to-Person serves a critical role for so many of our neighbors in Fairfield County,” said Sarah Woodberry, Executive Director of The Darien Foundation. “It is also a wonderful community venture that brings Darien residents of all ages together to assist others.”

A long-time supporter of P2P, The Darien Foundation is committed to funding technology and community capital projects that will benefit the citizens of Darien. This project will build P2P’s capacity to meet the increased demand for assistance and support the overall growth in P2P’s services. The new infrastructure will enhance the ways in which P2P collects and reviews data, allowing them to be proactive and nimble in meeting the needs of stakeholders.

Nancy Coughlin, CEO of P2P, expresses appreciation for the ongoing commitment and support of The Darien Foundation, saying “this grant will greatly increase our ability to serve the Darien community and beyond. We are grateful to The Darien Foundation for supporting the innovative work being done by nonprofits in our town.”

Sean Calvillo, Darien Foundation Technology Committee Chair, recognizes the importance of this grant saying “we at The Darien Foundation are excited at the large positive impact this grant will have on those in need in Darien and in our expanded community by providing P2P with a scalable infrastructure as well as enabling P2P to streamline and consolidate multiple mission critical applications.”

Previous support from The Darien Foundation included the purchase of a new delivery van and support for the Helping Hands campaign for capital improvements to increase accessibility of P2P’s Darien location.

About The Darien Foundation

The Darien Foundation is an independent, community-based, 501(c)(3) public charity. Since 1998, The Darien Foundation has awarded $4.5 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support our town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien. Our volunteer Board of Directors reflects the many constituencies of Darien, thoroughly evaluates grant requests, and assists grant recipients in achieving their goals.

About Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to providing individuals and families with assistance for basic needs to overcome daily challenges and access to resources to improve their lives. With a vision of educated, financially stable, and hunger-free homes for all, programs include food and clothing assistance, emergency financial assistance, and Camperships and Scholarships. With locations in Darien and Norwalk, and a mobile food pantry in Stamford, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

