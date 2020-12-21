Person-to-Person offers drive-thru holiday toy store in Darien Susan Shultz Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 8:13 p.m.
Client Thomas DeFlorio, of Norwalk, receives a gift bag from Victoria Pulido, a volunteer with the non-profit organization Person-to-Person (P2P), during its 26th annual Holiday Toy Store event behind St. Juke's in Darien, Conn., on Friday Dec. 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 P2P changed the toy store into a drive-thru winter wonderland, where each participating family will receive a holiday gift bundle, including a gift card for each child in the family, an age-appropriate book, and a family board game.
Nicole Intile, a volunteer with the non-profit organization Person-to-Person (P2P), puts a client's gift bag into the back of a waiting minivan during its 26th annual Holiday Toy Store event behind St. Juke's in Darien, Conn., on Friday Dec. 18, 2020.
The non-profit organization Person-to-Person (P2P) holds its 26th annual Holiday Toy Store event behind St. Juke's in Darien, Conn., on Friday Dec. 18, 2020.
DARIEN — A little snow didn’t stop the elves at Person-to-Person from transforming its holiday toy store into a drive-thru event last weekend.
The toy store is the organization’s annual event designed to help make magic happen for thousands of children in the community, and ensure that low-income families in lower Fairfield County are able to have gifts for their children to open.