STAMFORD — One by one, Tatiana Perez pulled out tiny pink puffer coats from a rack of gently used winter garments, trying to guess which ones would best fit her twin daughters.

“It’s a little hard, because right now I’m not working because I’m taking care of them,” she said. “You go anywhere and a jacket is 80 bucks, 50 bucks. When you're not working, and they grow so fast, you don't want to spend that.”

Now her arms were filled with high-quality coats from recognized brands that she could take home for free that will keep her children warm for the oncoming weather.

“I’m thinking about them the whole time,” she said. “I don’t care about anything else. I just want them to be able to be comfortable and good.”

Perez is one of the hundreds of people taking home free winter clothes for her family from Person-to-Person’s 14th annual "Keep Our Community Warm" winter coat giveaway.

Every year, the Darien-based nonprofit hosts a two-day giveaway, providing free, gently used winter coats to families in need along with sweaters, hats and mittens for all ages.

Racks of coats from rain gear to heavy winter wear lined the atrium at Rubenstein Partners from end to end on Friday morning, with more coming in from clothing drives across Fairfield County. Many of the coats on the racks are from recognizable brands such as North Face, L.L. Bean and Burberry.

“I’ve been saving these coats since May,” clothing center manager Leah Quinn said. “I wanted to get a jumpstart.”

It’s the first year the event has been held in Stamford, setting up shop in Shippan’s Landing courtesy of private equity firm Rubenstein Partners, which has partnered with Person-to-Person several times over the years.

The giveaway was previously held in Norwalk, originally at the police station before shifting to the South Norwalk Community Center as the need for coats grew with each year.

This year, the community center was unavailable, forcing the nonprofit to scramble to find a new location. With only three weeks until the scheduled date, Rubenstein Partners offered their ground-floor atrium for free.

The location change is not the most ideal with the extended travel for many of Person-to-Person’s clients and lack of bus connections, however, the nonprofit's CEO, Nancy Coughlin, said Rubenstein’s offer was extremely generous.

“It's such a beautiful space and it's so lovely that people are going to have this really nice, cheerful, light-filled, optimistic, luxurious, wonderful space to shop,” she said. “We thought that it outweighed the inconvenience of trying to get all the way down here.”

Community Relations Officer Juri Garone called the new location a “godsend,” especially given the growing need to accommodate more people.

Garone still remembered the first time Person-to-Person had to move its giveaway after the line of people wrapped around the police station in 2019. Many of those waiting in the freezing cold were children as young as 5 or 6 years old she said.

“That just broke my heart because I did not like the setup of people outside waiting for coats,” she said. “We vowed to move it to a location where at least we could accommodate a bigger crowd.”

The larger space in Shippan’s Landing is a silver lining for the rise in demand the non-profit has seen since the pandemic hit families hard, especially with mounting debt and shrinking housing availability, officials said.

“We're helping more people now than we did even at the height of the pandemic,” Coughlin said. “There's a new level of desperation that I've never seen in my career.”

Last year, Person-to-Person gave away more than 1,900 coats to more than 400 families over the two-day giveaway. This year, all 1,300 appointments for the giveaway were filled within a matter of days, with more than 500 families requesting winter coats.

For any no-shows, walk-ins made up any difference to ensure coats go to those who needed them.

As one of several Spanish-speaking volunteers, Fred Bonilla acts as a “jack of all trades” as he guides each group of clients in both languages, often cracking jokes with them and playing Spanish music on his phone.

He said he understands just how important his job is in providing comfort to clients, many of whom speak little English and may not be familiar with Stamford.

“You're able to understand what they need,” he said. “They open up. They feel a little bit more comfortable.”

While demand for coats has jumped, so has the number of donated coats to meet it.

One donor collected more than 70 coats and took them all to be dry-cleaned before dropping them off. Another donated cash to buy brand-new kids' coats.

“I've never seen so many hats and mittens,” Coughlin said, pointing out the tables lined end-to-end with winter accessories. “We always usually have a little bit of extras, but this year we have a lot. That points to people's generosity.”

Because the space was so large, organizers needed to bring in additional racks to meet the capacity. Volunteers from Old Navy stepped in to help, led by the manager of several stores, a former client of Person-to-Person himself.

“We have a sort of a special place in his heart and now ... every opportunity he has, he likes to give back,” Coughlin said.