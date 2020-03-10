Person-to-Person addresses impact of Coronavirus

Nancy Coughlin, Person-to-Person CEO, and Marie Cartagena, Darien Site manager, review plans to ensure that their food pantries are stocked and prepared.

Amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, Person-to-Person is taking steps to ensure that local residents have the support they may need. Concerned that the local impact may create a strain on the workforce and disproportionately impact low-wage and service workers, Person-to-Person is prepared to offer resources to individuals who may be affected.

While the overall impact remains to be seen, Person-to-Person understands that with many area residents already living paycheck-to-paycheck, even the slightest reduction in income can create a financial crisis for the household. In the event that businesses may need to reduce staffing or hours, or a parent needs to miss work to care for a child should their school close, the services that Person-to-Person provides can help bridge the gap.

“It is central to our mission to provide assistance to lower Fairfield County residents who are facing situational crises. We want to remind the community that we are here and are well-prepared to offer the type of support that families may need right now,” said Nancy Coughlin, CEO of Person-to-Person. “We will continue to actively monitor the situation and adapt our services as needed.”

With locations and food pantries in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford, Person-to-Person also provides casework services that can connect people to additional resources when appropriate. They served nearly 25,000 residents of lower Fairfield County in 2019.

Individuals in need of assistance can reach P2P by calling 203-655-0048 or visiting p2phelps.org. Residents can also call 211 to be referred to other local services or to reach the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus resource line.

About Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to providing individuals and families with assistance for basic needs to overcome daily challenges and access to resources to improve their lives. With a vision of educated, financially stable, and hunger-free homes for all, programs include food and clothing assistance, emergency financial assistance, and Camperships and Scholarships. With locations in Darien and Norwalk, and a warehouse and mobile food pantry in Stamford, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.