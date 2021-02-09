People's Bank of Darien donates $10,000 to Corbin Cares

DARIEN — When People’s United Bank’s management team learned about the Corbin Cares initiative, the bank immediately signed on to contribute. Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate, Marjan Murray shared that the bank has a strong commitment to supporting the communities they serve.

Devised by local resident and CEO of Baywater Properties, David Genovese, the Corbin Cares initiative launched Phase Two efforts for the coronavirus pandemic in late 2020 to provide locally sourced meals for the town’s essential workers, including EMS Post 53, teachers, volunteer firefighters, town employees, police officers and postal workers.

“We have been in Darien ‘forever,’ and we are always looking for ways to support the community - whether that’s through delivering innovative solutions to meet our clients’ financial needs or through meaningful initiatives like this one,’ Murray said.

“When David (Genovese) told me about the idea, I thought it was brilliant! The benefits are two-fold and tangible. On the one hand, you are supporting small businesses that have been impacted by Covid, and on the other hand, you are showing appreciation for essential workers. For us, it was a no-brainer,” Murray said.

“I have worked with Marjan and the People’s team for almost 15 years now on various projects, and they are now one of Baywater’s strongest relationship lenders. When Marjan called me to let me know about this generous donation, I was absolutely floored. The Darien Foundation and we continue to be amazed by the outpouring of support for this initiative,” Genovese said.

“The Darien Foundation has been proud to partner with Corbin Cares on Phase One and Two. We have all been overwhelmed by the gratitude that has been displayed by the community — and certainly by People’s Bank’s generous donation. Thank you again to People’s for your contribution - and for being such an important part of the Darien community!” The Chairman of the Board of The Darien Foundation, Ward Glassmeyer said.

Visit https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/ for more information about the philanthropic initiative.

Visit darienfoundation.org for more information about the independent, communtiy based, 501 (c)(3) public charity.

