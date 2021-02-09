People's Bank of Darien donates $10,000 to Corbin Cares

DARIEN — When People’s United Bank’s management team learned about the Corbin Cares initiative, the bank immediately signed on to contribute. Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate, Marjan Murray shared that the bank has a strong commitment to supporting the communities they serve.
Devised by local resident and CEO of Baywater Properties, David Genovese, the Corbin Cares initiative launched Phase Two efforts for the coronavirus pandemic in late 2020 to provide locally sourced meals for the town’s essential workers, including EMS Post 53, teachers, volunteer firefighters, town employees, police officers and postal workers.