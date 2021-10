SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Officials in a rural western Pennsylvania county say the elected prosecutor's access to his office and the courthouse has been restricted after he was charged last month with violently raping a woman he knew through work.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, was accused last month of having attacked the woman in her Windber home. He was charged with rape, indecent and simple assault, strangulation and criminal trespassing.