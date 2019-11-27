Pennsylvania increases tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Pennsylvania is increasing to 21, although there’s an exception for veterans and service members who are at least 18.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a pair of bills that make the age limit also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products.

They’re banned on school grounds outside designated outdoor areas for nonstudents.

Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in making 21 the minimum age.

The new age takes effect July 1.