Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 9:27 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Varied Industries Building during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, greets fairgoers during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, greet fairgoers during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Juan Pina, right, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.
The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss's Florida estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified."
Written By
THOMAS BEAUMONT