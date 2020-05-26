Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, left, and Katie Waldman, now Miller, arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, May 8, 2020, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. less FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, left, and Katie Waldman, now Miller, arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Pence aide who had COVID-19 returns to work 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work.

President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus.

Miller said in a tweet that she has returned to work after undergoing “three NEGATIVE COVID tests.” Miller, who is married to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, also said that she is pregnant.

“Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support,” Miller wrote. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife.#TransitionToGreatness”

Several officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force who had worked in close proximity with Miller took steps to isolate following her positive test. The White House has not reported any additional officials infected by the virus.