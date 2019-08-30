Pence: 'The Bible stays' at veterans hospital facing lawsuit

Vice President Mike Pence has weighed in on a First-Amendment lawsuit challenging a Bible on display at a New Hampshire veterans hospital, saying under the current administration, the hospitals "will not be religion-free zones."

Pence addressed the American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday. He said he thinks the Bible should stay.

The Bible became part of the missing man table honoring missing service members at the hospital's entranceway. A federal lawsuit was filed earlier this year by U.S. Air Force veteran James Chamberlain against the hospital's director, saying the Bible's inclusion is a constitutional violation.

The military religious freedom foundation that originally objected to the Bible called Pence a "repulsive and repellent fundamentalist Christian" bully.

The hospital initially removed the Bible in January, responding to objections. It reappeared in February after people complained.