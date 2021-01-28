Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House

WASHINGTON (AP) — More money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence coming from an “enemy” within Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, a startling acknowledgment of how internal tensions over safety have escalated since this month's Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The California Democrat's remarks came as the acting chief of the Capitol Police said separately that “vast improvements" are needed to protect the Capitol and adjacent office buildings, including permanent fencing. Such barricades have ringed the complex since the deadly Jan. 6 riot, but many lawmakers have long resisted giving the nation's symbol of democracy the look of a besieged compound.