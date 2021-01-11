Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 1:45 a.m.
1 of9 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol complex, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. Alan Fram/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 (Alex Wong/Pool via AP) Alex Wong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 An American flag flies above the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, right, after administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as her husband Verne Martell holds a Bible, during a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. The oath, which normally doesn’t attract much attention, has become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to affirm Biden's win and a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski vowed to honor the oath she took and affirm the results of the presidential election while urging colleagues to do the same. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Congressman Hakeem Jeffries D-NY, third from right, speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Jan. 9, 2021, in New York. Members of New York's Congressional delegation and Mayor Bill de Blasio, second from right, called for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters that left five dead. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 An American flag flies above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Anti-scaling fencing has been placed in front of the Supreme Court, which stands across the street from the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. Alan Fram/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside. A Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”
Written By
LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MARY CLARE JALONICK