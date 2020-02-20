Pear Tree Point Road closed en route to beach part of Thursday, maybe Friday

Pear Tree Point Road is currently closed from near the Ring's End Bridge to Pear Tree Point Beach for dangerous tree removal. It may be closed part of Friday as well.

Pear Tree Point Road is currently closed from just below Rings End Road to Pear Tree Point Beach due to some dangerous tree work being done by Darien’s Public Works Department.

The road was also closed part of Wednesday and may also be closed part of Friday while the tree work is completed.

A detour is clearly labeled by the town.