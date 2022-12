This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After an extended hiatus, progress on the Pear Tree Point Beach renovation is underway without one of its most controversial features.

The goals of the plan remain improving accessibility to the beach, reduce flooding and make the beach more resilient to erosion as sea levels rise. But original plans also included increased amenities.

The Pear Tree Beach Building Committee presented the latest updates on renovation plans — placed on hold in May 2020 — to the Board of Selectmen at a Dec. 19 meeting.

While many of the goals remain the same, the committee will no longer pursue construction of a new two-story building on the beach, one of the more controversial points of the plan.

Originally, the building was intended to replace the existing concession stand for a FEMA- and ADA-compliant structure that included an elevator, dining room and flex community space.

Residents along the beach took issue with the addition, claiming it would detract from the peaceful nature of the beach and be an eyesore for those with a waterfront view.

Parks and Recreation commission chairman Lorene Bora said that during the hiatus, the commission conducted an independent survey among residents to understand what they actually wanted to see improved at the beach.

Bora said the message from residents was clear — keep it simple.

“They want it preserved,” she said. “They don’t want the other activities. They’re like ‘We go to Weed Beach for those things, for the tennis and the paddle and the playground and the concession.”

According to Bora, all the residents wanted was new landscaping, clean bathrooms, nicer picnic tables and a “beautiful, peaceful beach.”

There will be some minor cosmetic work done on the existing bathhouse.

Bora said the snack bar will likely not be open for next summer given the difficulty securing a vendor. Over a longer period of time, officials may look into repurposing the rest of the building in a low-cost way such as opening up the kitchen area to expand seating.

Because Pear Tree Beach is in a flood zone, FEMA regulations limit spending on renovations to half of a structure’s appraised value, approximately $96,000 based on 2020’s estimates. A newly built structure, as was originally planned, would not have been subject to that rule.

“We really put the building portion aside,” Bora said. “I can’t tell you whether that will prove to be a wise decision or not.”

Remaining plan priorities include elevating the parking lot, extending the beach's shoreline and reconstruction of the boat ramp, which have all been permitted by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.