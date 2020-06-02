Peaceful protest in Madison later turns violent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully at the state Capitol after curfew Monday night until a small group of demonstrators broke away and started breaking into boarded-up stores on nearby State Street.

The larger group of protesters dissipated as police in riot gear arrived and deployed tear gas. Madison is among the cities nationwide where anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked peaceful protests but also property damage and looting.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, protesters broke windows, looted and damaged property in the State Street area and elsewhere around Madison.

In Milwaukee, protesters made their way back to the city early Tuesday after moving north several miles into suburban Glendale and Whitefish Bay. A large contingent of law enforcement was present at Bayshore Town Center, an outdoor mall in Glendale.

Mayor Bryan Kennedy said the city had received “credible threats” that people planned to destroy businesses and harm police officers. The threat never materialized.

Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck. His death set off protests that spread across America.