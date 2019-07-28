Peace Corps donate to Book Aid

Connecticut Returned Peace Corps volunteers visited Darien Book Aid on Saturday, July 13 to pack boxes for current Peace Corps volunteers in Tanzania, Macedonia, Rwanda, Mongolia, South Africa and Liberia.

The group presented Darien Book Aid with a donation to help offset the high cost of shipping books to Peace Crops Volunteers throughout the world.

In existence since 1949, Darien Book Aid is a non-profit, all volunteer organization that builds a foundation of peace, understanding, and friendship through the free distribution of books. Book Aid sends books in response to specific requests from Peace Corps volunteers, libraries and schools all over the world Books are also donated to libraries, prisons, hospitals, and Native American and Appalachian groups in the United States.