Pay pushes Venezuelan teachers to protest, consider quitting REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 12:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 FILE - Venezuelan Kimberly Gutierrez helps her son Johan Mejia with his homework as they wait for his school bus in Cucuta, Colombia, at sunrise Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after crossing the border which Venezuela partially closed in 2015. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - Venezuelan students wait for their school bus in Cucuta, Colombia, at sunrise Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after crossing the border which Venezuela partially closed in 2015. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - University teacher Erly Ruiz rides his bicycle to deliver a bag of soil to a customer during summer break in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Ruiz said he has been working in delivery for two years, where he can earn up to about $120 dollars a month compared to his teacher salary of about $90 dollars and that he also has gigs in wine and sound system businesses. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - A worker carries scaffolding during repairs at a public school in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - Workers rehab the lunchroom of a public school while students are out for summer vacation in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to the press at the headquarters of Voluntad Popular political party in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - A worker fixes a water leak at a public school while students are out for summer vacation in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. A few days into their long break, teachers have been marching by the thousands around the country, threatening to strike when school resumes or possibly even to abandon their profession after the government paid them only a tiny fraction of their annual vacation bonus. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - A teacher holds a sign that reads in Spanish: "University professors stand firm with Maduro," referring to President Nicolas Maduro, during a pro-government protest by public workers demanding the government pay their full benefits and respect collective bargaining agreements in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - A Venezuelan flag is reflected in the sunglasses of a student federation member during a protest by public workers demanding the government pay their full benefits and respect collective bargaining agreements in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - A teacher holds a sign that reads in Spanish: "Living wage now!" during a pro-government protest by public workers demanding the government pay their full benefits and respect collective bargaining agreements in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Public school teachers across Venezuela had planned to use their annual vacation bonus to buy uniforms for their children, waterproof leaky roofs, get new prescription glasses or fix the pair barely held together by adhesive tape.
Some expected to get $100, while others calculated a little more or less depending on their years of service and advanced degrees, though only a small number thought they would get around $200.
Written By
REGINA GARCIA CANO