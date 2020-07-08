Pasta Vita “gourmet to go” opens its doors in Darien

Darien’s Pasta Vita opened its doors on Tuesday, July 7, according to Mohegan Holding Company. The newest Pasta Vita location at 364 Boston Post Road is the sixth Pasta Vita location under Mohegan/PV, LLC, a joint venture between Mohegan Holding Company and Pasta Vita Old Saybrook.

The company was founded after President Rich Cersosimo retired from a successful 30-year career at IBM and joined forces with Lou Castanho, a distinguished chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

Entrees for two include chicken parmesan, meat lasagna, crab cakes, gorgonzola walnut salad, and sausage and peppers, among others. See the FAQ here for information on allergen information for their menu: https://www.pastavita.com/faq/

The location will sell prepared food from the commissary located in Wethersfield. Retail hours will be from 10 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, please call 475-897-3002 or email darien@pastavita.com. For more info visit pastavita.com.