Parts apparently fell off plane that crashed in Minnesota Aug. 9, 2021 Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 1:58 p.m.
VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) — Crucial pieces of a single-engine plane piloted by a Nebraska surgeon apparently fell off in flight before it crashed west of Minneapolis, killing him and two relatives, investigators say.
The Mooney M20M crashed and burned late Saturday afternoon near a home about a block away from the downtown area of Victoria, a community of about 7,300 people, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Minneapolis. The flames scorched the house but nobody on the ground was injured.