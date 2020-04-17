https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Part-of-Phoenix-freeway-closed-after-body-found-15207889.php
Part of Phoenix freeway closed after body found in median
PHOENIX (AP) — Part of a north Phoenix freeway was closed during the Friday morning commute after a body was discovered in a dirt median, the state Department of Public Safety said.
Most of the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed for the investigation after the body was found near Thunderbird Road, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.
No additional information was released.
