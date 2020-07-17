Part of Heights Road closed next week due to construction

From Monday July 20 to Friday, July 24, Heights Rd will be closed due to construction in the area of #40. This closure will be in effect between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Westbound traveling vehicles on Heights Road will be detoured through the Noroton Heights Train Station parking lot. Eastbound traveling vehicles on Heights Rd. will be detoured north on Edgerton St. to West Ave. Vehicles will be able to access all of the Heights Rd. and area businesses. Traffic officers will be present to facilitate the flow of traffic and ample signage will be in place to safely direct motorists to navigate the area.

As mentioned, all businesses will be open and accessible during the construction. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to signs directing them to properly access the businesses.

Lastly, pedestrians, bicyclists, joggers, etc., should seek alternate routes or proceed with caution through this area during times of construction.