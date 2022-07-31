Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BEIRUT (AP) — A section of Beirut's massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a weekslong fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
The northern block of the silos collapsed after what sounded like an explosion, kicking up thick gray dust that enveloped the iconic structure and the port next to a residential area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.