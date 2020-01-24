Parks & Rec offers spring programs, February vacation camp

Parks & Rec is offering spring programs, February camp.

Registration for Darien Parks & Recreation 2020 spring and summer programs and sales of beach permits will begin on Wednesday, March 4, online at www.darienct.gov/parkrec and on that date in-person in Room 110 of the Darien Town Hall or through the mail.

Program offerings will be accessible online starting Friday, Jan. 24. The 2020 spring and summer brochure, which includes the beach permit application, will be mailed out to all Darien residents the week of Feb. 24. This brochure will include popular programs such as Tiny Tots Soccer, New Level Tennis Lessons, piano lessons, cooking classes, and many fun-filled summer sports camps.

February vacation camp:

Parks & Rec and Overtime Athletics have joined forces to bring a February school vacation camp to the youth (ages 5-12) of Darien. Camp will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, to Friday, Feb. 21.

Parents have the choice of registering for all five days from 9 to 4 for $290, all five days from 9 to noon for $160 or daily from 9 to 4 for $65 per day. New this year is an 8 a.m. early drop-off option for $25 (good for all week), a 5 p.m. late pick-up option for $25 (good for all week) or both early drop-off and late pick-up for $40 (good all week). This variety sports camp for children ages 5-12 includes instruction in the fundamentals of such traditional sports as basketball and soccer as well as utilizing Overtime Athletics signature curriculum incorporating nontraditional sports such as kickball, relay races, and cooperative games. The camp will be held at the Darien Town Hall. Camp fee includes snacks; full-day participants should bring lunch each day.