Parks & Rec creates FAQ for Pear Tree project

The Darien Parks & Recreation Department has created a Frequently Asked Questions list for the Pear Tree Point Beach building project.

To view the FAQ, visit the link at Pear Tree Beach Building Committee's website: darienct.gov/PTBBC.

Questions and answers include how long the plan has been considered, why a two-story building is proposed, whether or not there are berms proposed, how much it will cost, and other factors.

Visit www.darienct.gov for the upcoming PTBBC meeting calendar.

For further questions, contact Pam Gery, director of parks and recreation, at pgery@darienct.gov.