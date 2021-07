Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Parking passes are sold out, but town officials are reminding residents that walk-ins are welcome at the fireworks Thursday.

Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Jami Gore says gates open at Darien High School to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 6:30 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks to begin around 9 p.m. The rain date will be July 22.