LAS VEGAS (AP) — One big casino operator says it'll begin charging parking fees again at events and its Las Vegas Strip resorts.

The move by MGM Resorts International marks the end of free parking that lingered after pandemic-related casino shutdowns.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company cited signs of economic recovery and increasing numbers of guests.

So far, other properties in the busy Las Vegas resort corridor haven’t made similar announcements.

MGM Resorts said paid parking will resume with Vegas Golden Knights playoff games at T-Mobile Arena and shows and events at Park MGM.

Event parking fees will go into effect at New York-New York, Aria, MGM Grand, Excalibur, Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

Valet parking will return by June 1 at all properties, and MGM Resorts will offer free self-parking to local residents for three hours.

Resort parking fees can range from $15 to $18 per day.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that free parking continues at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Treasure Island, Circus Circus, Sahara Las Vegas, The Strat, the Tropicana and Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. properties.

Parking at Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas is free for Nevada residents, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said Monday it will continue free parking “at this time.”