Parish's surplus auction probe closed for lack of evidence

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — An investigation looking into suspected malfeasance during a 2017 parish auction has been closed due to lack of evidence.

The Houma Courier reports the Lafourche Parish Council requested an investigation into alleged improprieties during the auction but sheriff's documents say the allegations are unfounded.

The council says three items were added to the auction without their knowledge, which is against parish law requiring the council to approve all items. Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle was also accused of hiring a third party to purchase equipment on his behalf.

Sherriff's documents say no evidence suggested Cantrelle hired a third party and authorities couldn't confirm who put the items up for auction. The person who bought the items didn't know they'd be for sale nor is the person connected to the parish government.

