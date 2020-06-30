Paris police react to report of armed man at shopping center

French police officers patrol in the business district of La Defense Tuesday, June 30, 2020 outside Paris. Paris police said that police checks are being carried out in a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness called police to say they had seen a man carrying a fire arm.

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say checks are being carried out at a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness reported seeing a man carrying a gun.

Police said that they could not immediately confirm the witness’s account but that officers were at the Les Quatre Temps shopping center Tuesday to make sure there was no danger to the public.

Police say the shopping center has not been evacuated. They say customers have been asked to stay inside shops during the police operation.