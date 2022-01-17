Parents, school board disagree over Darien’s enrollment in state’s Open Choice program

DARIEN — Parents and school board members disagree about the district’s potential enrollment in the Open Choice program that could see 16 students from Norwalk enrolled in Darien schools by next fall.
The program has been supported by key school officials including Darien Superintendent Alan Addley. Advocates of the program argue that it would bring diversity to Darien; the statewide program was started in the late 1990s as a vehicle for reducing racial and economic gaps between urban and suburban school districts. It was just recently expanded to include Norwalk.