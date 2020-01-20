Parents invited to free homework strategy workshop at the Depot Thursday

The Depot Youth Center invites the community to a free parent seminar presented by S4 Study Skills — Seven ways to end homework battles: challenges and solutions.

The seminar will be Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

In this one-hour interactive free seminar, parents will learn how to motivate their student and end the homework power struggle. parents will leave knowing how to support their homework practice, and how to motivate them to action to get results without a meltdown.

Attendees will learn why students proscrastinate and cram, how to reduce homework stress, and how to keep students on the task at hand.

The Depot Youth Center 25 Heights Road | Darien, CT 06820

There is no charge for the program, but registration is requested.

Register at enroll.successfulstudyskills4students.com/enroll/darien.