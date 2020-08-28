Parents helping parents: Darien’s Parent Support Network to hold first meeting this month

The Parent Support Network is part of the Youth Mental Health Project The Parent Support Network is part of the Youth Mental Health Project Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Parents helping parents: Darien’s Parent Support Network to hold first meeting this month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Parent Support Network in Darien is beginning meetings to start the school year. The first is a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Parent Support Network is a program of the Youth Mental Health Project.

Meetings are also scheduled for the same time on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 12.

These confidential and free support meetings are for parents and caregivers only. This meeting is for residents of Darien and surrounding areas within a 50 mile radius. The meeting is for parents who are concerned about anxiety, depression and/or regulating negative emotions.

The Parent Support Network is a program that provides parents who are concerned about their children’s mental health with an opportunity to find and support each other in a safe and confidential space.

Parent support meetings are run by volunteer, trained facilitators who are parents who have experience raising a child who has struggled with his or her mental health.

A Zoom links will be sent to anyone who RSVPs that they will be attending.

Register at: https://www.supportgroupscentral.com/groups_detail.cfm?cid=48&CFID=2767795&CFTOKEN=39f3b4842e73aadc-1895ABDF-B031-C2A4-EF715780B51ACA52

The network is sponsored by YWCA of Darien/Norwalk. For more info, email darienpsn@ymhproject.org.