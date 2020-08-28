Parents helping parents: Darien’s Parent Support Network to hold first meeting this month
The Parent Support Network in Darien is beginning meetings to start the school year. The first is a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Parent Support Network is a program of the Youth Mental Health Project.
Meetings are also scheduled for the same time on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 12.
These confidential and free support meetings are for parents and caregivers only. This meeting is for residents of Darien and surrounding areas within a 50 mile radius. The meeting is for parents who are concerned about anxiety, depression and/or regulating negative emotions.
The Parent Support Network is a program that provides parents who are concerned about their children’s mental health with an opportunity to find and support each other in a safe and confidential space.
Parent support meetings are run by volunteer, trained facilitators who are parents who have experience raising a child who has struggled with his or her mental health.
A Zoom links will be sent to anyone who RSVPs that they will be attending.
Register at: https://www.supportgroupscentral.com/groups_detail.cfm?cid=48&CFID=2767795&CFTOKEN=39f3b4842e73aadc-1895ABDF-B031-C2A4-EF715780B51ACA52
The network is sponsored by YWCA of Darien/Norwalk. For more info, email darienpsn@ymhproject.org.