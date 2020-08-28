Parents charged with giving 4-year-old son deadly opioid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A mother and father have been charged with giving the dangerous opioid fentanyl to their 4-year-old child, who later died, authorities in Tennessee said.

Kristen Raley and Jon Allen were arrested in Shelby County on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday.

Authorities said Raley and Allen gave their child fentanyl in a hotel room. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered many times more potent than heroin.

Haley was arrested Aug. 21, and Allen was captured Thursday, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said. Online court records do not show whether they have lawyers.