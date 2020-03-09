Parent Association plans Senior Send-Off

Thursday, March 19 will mark the countdown to a new town tradition - the inaugural Senior Send-Off. Sponsored by the Darien High School Parent Association (DHSPA), the Senior Send-Off (SSO) is a fun, inclusive, substance-free celebration for all DHS seniors that will be held on Friday, May 15 after the prom.

The SSO is an event filled with food, games, entertainment and raffle prizes. It provides a final opportunity for graduating seniors to safely celebrate with their friends before they head off to internships. All DHS seniors, whether they attend prom or not, are invited to join in the SSO fun.

The launch of the new SSO tradition would not be possible without the dedication of many parent volunteers.

SSO Event Chair Brandi Maniscalco is spearheading the planning along with event co-chairs Sheila O’Boyle, Karin Sharp and Lynne Wilson and DHSPA co-chairs Joan Kanlian and Lori Olson. These six women are assisted by 23 sub-committee chairs (below) and dozens of committee members.

Ryann Pegler and Michelle Sini (Check In/Out)

Jen Fallon and Claire Hunter (Communications/Publicity)

Lynne Andren and Michele Cavoli (Decorations)

Sue Blenke and Melissa Williams (Facilities)

Sheila Malloy and Megan Spengler (Food & Beverage)

Dee Attisani and Autumn Howard (Fundraising)

Dawn Edgar and Cindy Rolapp (Games & Entertainment)

Amy Benedict and Kim Slonieski (Goody Bags)

Anne Chiapetta (Invitations)

Christy Duggan and Allison McDermott (Raffle/Grand Raffle)

Paul Bremer and Lisa Koorbusch (Senior Video/Slideshow)

Lisa Grant and Julie Punishill (Volunteer Coordinator)

Senior Send-Off Sponsors: Local businesses and organizations have pledged their support to the SSO transforming the event into a true community celebration.

The DHSPA is grateful to the following SSO sponsors (to date) including: Andrew Stefanou Salon & Spa; Bankwell; Barrett Bookstore; Baubles; Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta; BP Vernal’s Service Station; Caffè Nero; Chelsea Piers; Coco + Lala; CT Grizzlies; Danny’s Cycles; Darien Diner; David Harvey Jewelers; D’Iorio Printing Service; Everything is Rosey; Fox Hill Builders; Fresh Green Light; Griebs Pharmacy; Heights Pizza; J.McLaughlin; Jaguar Land Rover Darien; JetBlue; KVO Collections; Lacrosse Unlimited; Lanphier Day Spa & Salon; LAX.com; Mathnasium; Melting Pot; Nola Physical Therapy + Performance; Posh Spa & Nails; Ring’s End; Shakespeare on the Sound; The Bar Method; The Community Fund of Darien; The Darien Sport Shop; The Studio of Darien; The UPS Store; Tiffani Photography; Trader Joe’s Darien; Upper Crust Bakery & Cafe; Vavala’s Deli & Catering and Vibe Fitness & Performance.

Senior Send-Off Restaurant Days/Shopping Event: The local community is invited to participate in the upcoming Restaurant Days and Shopping event, during which a percentage of proceeds will benefit the SSO.

Saturday, March 14: Chipotle Mexican Grill (71 Boston Post Road, Darien)

Chipotle is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Patrons should alert the cashier that they are supporting the Senior Send-Off; 33 percent of proceeds will be donated to the SSO. Note: online orders will not be included in the fundraiser total.

Thursday, March 26: Everything is Rosey (1072 Boston Post Road, Darien), Everything is Rosey is hosting a shopping fundraiser on Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. 15 percent of proceeds will be donated to the SSO.

Wednesday, April 1: Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta (54 Boston Post Road, Darien)

Bertucci’s is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, April 1 from noon to 9 p.m. Up to 25 percent of proceeds will be donated to the SSO. If ordering online, please select “Pay at Restaurant” and present the flyer when picking up the order.

For more information regarding the Senior Send-Off, visit http://dhspa.net/senior-send-off/